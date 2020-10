TV gives viewers a split-screen comparison of Trump, Biden

Instead of the expected debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, television viewers were left Thursday with what ABC’s David Muir called “split-screen America.”

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

TV gives viewers a split-screen comparison of Trump, Biden

Instead of the expected debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, television viewers were left Thursday with what ABC’s David Muir called “split-screen America.”