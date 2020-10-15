US jobless claims likely remain high as layoffs persist


Posted on: October 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The government will issue its latest snapshot Thursday of the level of layoffs in the United States, which remain elevated seven months after the viral pandemic erupted and after the expiration of federal unemployment aid for millions of Americans



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

US jobless claims likely remain high as layoffs persist


Posted on: October 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The government will issue its latest snapshot Thursday of the level of layoffs in the United States, which remain elevated seven months after the viral pandemic erupted and after the expiration of federal unemployment aid for millions of Americans



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.