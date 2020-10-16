3 men die, 1 injured at Florida motorcycle club shooting


Posted on: October 16th, 2020 by ABC News

Authorities in Florida say three men are dead and one man is injured in a shooting sparked by a confrontation at a warehouse used by a motorcycle club



