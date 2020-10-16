China defends Confucius Institutes now under fire from US


Posted on: October 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Under scathing political attacks from the Trump administration, China is defending its Confucius Institutes as apolitical facilitators of cultural and language exchange



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

China defends Confucius Institutes now under fire from US


Posted on: October 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Under scathing political attacks from the Trump administration, China is defending its Confucius Institutes as apolitical facilitators of cultural and language exchange



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.