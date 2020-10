Gregory Maguire says his latest book ‘is like comfort food’

Author Gregory Maguire attributes the first grain of the idea for his new book “A Wild Winter Swan” to “Mary Poppins” author P

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Gregory Maguire says his latest book ‘is like comfort food’

Author Gregory Maguire attributes the first grain of the idea for his new book “A Wild Winter Swan” to “Mary Poppins” author P