Oregon gas station sued after allegedly denying service


Posted on: October 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Black man who says he was prohibited from buying gas by a white gas station attendant has filed a $350,000 racial discrimination lawsuit against the station



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Oregon gas station sued after allegedly denying service


Posted on: October 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Black man who says he was prohibited from buying gas by a white gas station attendant has filed a $350,000 racial discrimination lawsuit against the station



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.