At least 5 injured in blast, fire at Virginia strip mall

An investigation is underway into the cause of an explosion and large fire at a shopping center in Harrisonburg, Virginia, that injured at least five people

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

At least 5 injured in blast, fire at Virginia strip mall

An investigation is underway into the cause of an explosion and large fire at a shopping center in Harrisonburg, Virginia, that injured at least five people