Operation Scare And Beware Verifies Compliance Of Sexually Violent Predators And Offenders Against Children Prior To Halloween

In preparation of Halloween, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office initiated Operation Scare and Beware, which was a County-wide compliance check of all Sexually Violent Predators and Offenders Against Children. The operation was conducted this past Thursday with deputies from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, investigators from the La Porte and Michigan City Police, Michigan City Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST), La Porte County Drug Task Force, Indiana State Police, Trail Creek Police, Indiana Department of Corrections Parole Agents and United States Marshals Service participating in the sex offender compliance check. All 104 of the classified and registered Sexually Violent Predators and Offenders Against Children were specifically targeted because of the upcoming trick-or-treat that will be taking place during Halloween.

Two of the offenders were found to be non-compliant and investigations have been launched and arrest warrants will be sought for them for various offenses related to the Sex and Violent Offender Registry. Both of the non-complaint offenders have been previously classified a Sex Offenders.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, as well as all 92 of Indiana’s Sheriffs, utilize OffenderWatch Sex Offender Management System to manage and monitor the whereabouts of these convicted offenders. The site can be accessed on the link provided on the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and through www.laporte county sheriff.com . Once at the website, information about specific offenders can be obtained by entering the offender’s name or searching for potential offenders within a specified radius of any address of interest. Address radiuses of 1/4 , 1/2 , 1, 2 or 5 miles can be checked for potential offenders.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to utilize this tool to help insure the safety of children this Halloween season.

During the compliance check, each offender was strongly encouraged not to participate in trick-or-treat.