The Salvation Army Launches Christmas Assistance Applications Michigan City

The Salvation Army of Michigan City has launched its annual Christmas assistance application process to assist local families this holiday season. However, this year Christmas applications will be accepted online.

Applications can be found at www.samichigancity.org. Visitors to the site should scroll down near the bottom of the page and click on “Apply Online.”

Any local family in need of help can request assistance of toys and/or food for Christmas. All families who apply to The Salvation Army of Michigan City will receive food assistance; and families with children ages 12 and under will receive Christmas gifts. Official documentation showing the child’s date of birth will be required.

Families requesting assistance from The Salvation Army of Michigan City must reside within the Michigan City Area Schools district. Otherwise, those living outside this boundary but still within La Porte County will be referred to The Salvation Army of La Porte for Christmas help.

The Salvation Army of Michigan City is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for the toy shop this year. With the increased need in the community, Major Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army of Michigan City said the number of families served this year could top more than 900 local families.

Those interested in assisting with the Christmas Campaign this year can also sign up to be a volunteer bell ringer at a red kettle by visiting www.RegisterToRing.com.

More information regarding holiday assistance and other programs and services offered by The Salvation Army of Michigan City is available by calling (219) 874-6885.