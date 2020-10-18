Today in History

Today in History

Today is Monday, Oct. 19, the 293rd day of 2020. There are 73 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 19, 1781, British troops under Gen. Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, as the American Revolution neared its end.

On this date:

In 1765, the Stamp Act Congress, meeting in New York, adopted a declaration of rights and liberties, which the British Parliament ignored.

In 1812, French forces under Napoleon Bonaparte began their retreat from Moscow.

In 1944, the U.S. Navy began accepting Black women into WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).

In 1960, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested during a sit-down protest at a lunch counter in Atlanta. (Sent to prison for a parole violation over a traffic offense, King was released after three days following an appeal by Robert F. Kennedy.)

In 1977, the supersonic Concorde made its first landing in New York City.

In 1987, the stock market crashed as…

