Australia: Most of 1,100 refugees in US deal have resettled
An Australian official says the United States is expected to have resettled more than 1,100 refugees by early next year under a deal President Donald Trump reluctantly honored with Australia
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Australia: Most of 1,100 refugees in US deal have resettled
An Australian official says the United States is expected to have resettled more than 1,100 refugees by early next year under a deal President Donald Trump reluctantly honored with Australia
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.