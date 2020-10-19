Denver TV station security guard charged with murder


Posted on: October 19th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A television station security guard accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator following opposing rallies has been charged with second-degree murder



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Denver TV station security guard charged with murder


Posted on: October 19th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A television station security guard accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator following opposing rallies has been charged with second-degree murder



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.