Duterte says he can be held responsible for drug killings


Posted on: October 19th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Philippine president has said he could be held responsible for the thousands of killings under his anti-drugs crackdown and was ready to face charges that could land him in jail, except crimes against humanity



