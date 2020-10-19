Israeli hospital hosts wedding of COVID-19 patient’s son

An Israeli man hospitalized with the coronavirus has been granted the rare chance to take part in his son’s wedding after a Jerusalem hospital hosted the ceremony on its grounds, beneath the man’s hospital room window

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Israeli hospital hosts wedding of COVID-19 patient’s son

An Israeli man hospitalized with the coronavirus has been granted the rare chance to take part in his son’s wedding after a Jerusalem hospital hosted the ceremony on its grounds, beneath the man’s hospital room window