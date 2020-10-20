More than 1,300 inmates escape from prison in eastern Congo


Posted on: October 20th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An official in eastern Congo says more than 1,300 inmates have escaped from the central prison in Beni after an attack by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

More than 1,300 inmates escape from prison in eastern Congo


Posted on: October 20th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An official in eastern Congo says more than 1,300 inmates have escaped from the central prison in Beni after an attack by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.