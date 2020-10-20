More than 1,300 inmates escape from prison in eastern Congo

An official in eastern Congo says more than 1,300 inmates have escaped from the central prison in Beni after an attack by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

More than 1,300 inmates escape from prison in eastern Congo

An official in eastern Congo says more than 1,300 inmates have escaped from the central prison in Beni after an attack by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces