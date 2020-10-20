Serious Crash St. Joseph County

In St. Joseph County, officers were dispatched to a two vehicle crash that occurred at State Road 23 and New Road at approximately 10:08 Monday morning. Initial indicators are that a Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling northbound on State Road 23 with the right of way. This is a 2-way stop intersection where east/west traffic is required to stop and north/south bound traffic is not required to stop. A maroon F-150 pick-up was traveling eastbound on New Rd, with a stop sign. The collision occurred between the two vehicles in the middle of the intersection, involving the front of the Ford and the driver’s door area of the Chrysler. The impact pushed the vehicles into the northeast corner of the intersection. Both drivers were taken to the hospital and admitted. The male driver of the F-150 has been identified as 25 year old Cody Polsgrove, of Walkerton. The female driver of the minivan, who has been identified as 30 year old Leah Richards, of Walkerton, was admitted with life-threatening injuries. A minor passenger in the minivan, a 3 year old, was also taken to the hospital and appeared to have minor injuries.