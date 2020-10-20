The Excel Center, a free public high school for adults, is currently accepting enrollment applications

The Excel Center, a free public high school for adults, is currently accepting enrollment applications for the next term at its South Bend, Hammond and Gary locations. Applications must be received by Friday, October 23rd for classes beginning October 28th. All sites are following the COVID-19 Health and Safety Guidelines as set forth by Governor Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education.

Those interested can apply online at: www.ExcelCenterHS.org. The application is free and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. New students are encouraged to contact The Excel Center for more information and assistance completing their application. Visitors are welcome at the South Bend, Hammond and Gary locations from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm any day they are open.

The Excel Center is Goodwill LEADS’ free public high school offering students 18 years and older an opportunity to earn an Indiana Core 40 High School Diploma and college credits or industry certification. “I decided to make a choice – a turn in the road furthering my education. I’m building the confidence in myself and in my work. This wouldn’t have happened if not for The Excel Center and the help of my teachers. I didn’t realize the potential inside me… my life coach helps me discover the skills I didn’t know I had,” comments Excel Graduate, Lisa Gregory.

Classes are conducted by licensed teachers in eight week sessions; and an individual academic plan is developed for each student. Free child care is available and a life coach is assigned to provide guidance on balancing family, work and other priorities. Find out more about The Excel Center by calling: (574) 314-5570 for the South Bend location, (219) 844-1911 for Hammond and (219) 980-6381 for the Gary site. Information is also available at: www.ExcelCenterHS.org. Goodwill LEADS, Inc. is a non-profit entity affiliated with Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc.