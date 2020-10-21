Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee top Billboard Latin Music Awards


Posted on: October 21st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee triumphed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards Wednesday, claiming seven trophies apiece at the pandemic-delayed show



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee top Billboard Latin Music Awards


Posted on: October 21st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee triumphed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards Wednesday, claiming seven trophies apiece at the pandemic-delayed show



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.