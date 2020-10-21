Brown steps down as council member for fifth ward

Councilwoman for the 5th Ward Sarah Brown will be stepping down from her position in the coming weeks, according to City of La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

Brown, who was elected in 2019 and has served in the seat since January of this year, will resign effective November 5.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances I am announcing my resignation from the La Porte City Council,” Brown said. “My family and I are moving within LaPorte; however, we will reside outside the 5th Ward so I will no longer meet the requirements of the position. I want to thank everyone for their support. I look forward to continuing to serve La Porte in other ways.”

Dermody said Brown’s thoughtful leadership will be missed on the council.

“Sarah has been a standup member of our team,” Dermody said. “While we are sad to see her go, we’ve always emphasized that family comes first. We fully support her decision and wish the absolute best for her and her family.”

Dermody said Brown’s replacement will be announced after November 2.