Here’s what happened on the ‘Legally Blonde’ 20 year reunion special

Tracy Bennett/MGM Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Hard to believe it’s been almost 20 years since people fell in love with aspiring attorney Elle Woods and the cast of Legally Blonde is also amazed by how fast time flew.

Reese Witherspoon, who starred in the beloved 2001 film, reassembled the cast and crew for a virtual reunion on Tuesday to benefit the Chefs for America Initiative, which helps provide food for needy families.

When discussing why the movie survived the test of time, Witherspoon credited her character, saying Elle Woods “inspired people to believe in themselves. She just has a true sense of herself and she always wants to see the best in others.”

Witherspoon was also joined by the film’s other stars, Matthew Davis, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Holland Taylor, Ali Larter, Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach.

When asked by moderator Chloe Fineman if the cast had any idea how massive Legally Blonde would become, Witherspoon admitted that they were clueless.

“I don’t think any of us knew what this film was going to turn out to be or how much it would inspire young women and people across the world,” the 44-year-old actress confessed.

The Big Little Lies star added that she absolutely adores hearing women tell her that Elle Woods inspired them to pursue a law degree, which she says “really warms my heart.”

Of course, the team also reflected on the most quotable moment of the film, the iconic “Bend and Snap” and even synchronized a hilarious group reenactment over their Zoom call.

Witherspoon then spilled that the scene was actually a “full musical sequence that we wound up cutting out of the movie,” with Coolidge bitterly deadpanning, “We filmed that for a month!”

You can watch the entire reunion on Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine YouTube page.

By Megan Stone

