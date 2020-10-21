Michigan City Police Sgt Havlin receives award

Congratulations to 34 year veteran Sgt. Ken Havlin for being selected recipient of the Exchange Club “Public Service and Safety Award!” Exchange Club Committee members chose Sgt. Havlin after reviewing a nomination letter from Captain Mark Swistek which highlighted a stellar career of Public Service! We celebrate Sgt. Havlin’s achievement and send a big thank you to the Exchange Club for supporting the Michigan City Police Department!!