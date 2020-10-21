Ryan Seacrest tests negative for COVID-19, returns to ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

ABC/Jeff Neira(NEW YORK) — Ryan Seacrest is back in the co-host chair on Live With Kelly and Ryan after testing negative for COVID-19.

After a two-day hiatus, Seacrest returned to the New York City studio to join co-host Kelly Ripa. He sat out Monday and Tuesday’s shows while awaiting his COVID test results.

People reports that Seacrest got tested after having a “minimal cough” and returned to set once the results came back negative.

The news of his return was confirmed on the official Live With Kelly and Ryan Instagram account on Tuesday. It was accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video of Ripa hosting the show solo.

“We have all of these new restrictions now so this is one, you have to wait until it comes back negative before you can get in here,” she explained. “We take it seriously, it’s public health.”

Kelly and Ryan returned to the studio in September and has been filming without an audience.

By Cillea Houghton

