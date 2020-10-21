Something to wine about: Real Housewives launches wine brand

Chad Kirkland/Bravo(LOS ANGELES) — The Real Housewives franchise is expanding into red, white and rosé territory.

In collaboration with Washington state wine brand Nocking Point Wines, the Bravo series has launched The Real House Wine Collection that features bottles of red, white and rosé. The new venture comes in celebration of the debut of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, premiering on November 11.

According to People, the red combines flavors of plum and huckleberry with high cacao chocolate, while the rosé sits on the opposite end of the flavor palette, described as “summer in a glass” with its strawberry notes. Meanwhile, the white sits somewhere between the two with hints of oyster shell and passion fruit.

The wines are available for purchase now and are sold in bundles of two, three, six and 12 bottles. The two-bottle package for the white and rose wines are $48 while the red is $52 for a pair.

By Cillea Houghton

