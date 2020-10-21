THE SALVATION ARMY RED KETTLE KICK-OFF SET FOR NOVEMBER 12

The Salvation Army of Michigan City will officially launch the 2020 kettle season on Thursday, November 12 with the Red Kettle Kick-Off. The event will take place at McDonald’s Restaurant, 3507 Franklin Street, from 7am to 10am. Due to restrictions from COVID-19, this year’s event will be “drive-through” style, with attendees encouraged to meet in the McDonald’s parking lot to support The Salvation Army.

Celebrity coffee pourers will be on hand to help serve coffee including Chief Deputy Ron Heeg of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office at 7am; Chief Dion Campbell of the Michigan City Police Department at 7:30am; Katie Eaton of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce at 8am; La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney John Lake and wife Mary Lake at 9am; and Angie Nelson-Deuitch of NIPSCO and the Michigan City Common Council at 9:30am. There will be a ceremony to introduce the 2020 Christmas campaign chairs, Paul and Sharon Applegate and family, at 8am.

“This has proven to be a challenging year for all of us, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Major Dale Simmons of The Salvation Army. “Our hope is that the Michigan City community will support us during our Christmas campaign, as this community does every year, and that begins with our Red Kettle Kick Off.”

While this is the official start of the bell-ringing season, The Salvation Army launched its national Christmas campaign back in September – earlier than ever in the 130-year history of The Salvation Army, with the theme of “Rescue Christmas.”

“This year is completely different in so many ways, so our approach to the Christmas campaign has to be different, as well,” Simmons said. “While the need for holiday assistance has always been there, this year the need is greater than ever due to the financial impact of the pandemic.” The Salvation Army expects to see an increase of about 155 percent over the number of families receiving assistance last year, Simmons explained, adding that more than 900 families could be in need of food and toys for the holidays in Michigan City.

The Red Kettle Kick-Off will highlight the red kettles that will soon be seen around Michigan City in what is the largest fundraising effort of the year for The Salvation Army of Michigan City. Those interested in volunteering to ring a bell this holiday season can sign up online at www.RegisterToRing.com.

The kick-off event has a taken place at McDonald’s every Christmas season for several years, and Simmons said The Salvation Army enjoys partnering with the Lubeznik family and their McDonald’s team. As they do every year, the Lubeznik family will donate proceeds from all coffee sales at McDonald’s Restaurants in La Porte County from the morning of November 12 to The Salvation Army of Michigan City.

The Salvation Army also acknowledges sponsors of the 2020 Christmas campaign: Central States Manufacturing, GAF, Harbour Trust and Investment Management Company, General Insurance Services, Horizon Bank, and Edward Jones offices in La Porte County.

More information regarding The Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign, holiday assistance or other programs, is available by visiting www.samichigancity.org or by calling 219-874-6885.