Aubrey Plaza, Megan Thee Stallion & more join ‘Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine’ Netflix special

The star-studded guest list for Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine keeps growing.

Netflix announced today that comedian Sarah Cooper’s upcoming variety show will feature appearances by Helen Mirren, Aubrey Plaza, Ben Stiller, Jane Lynch and Whoopi Goldberg, along with “Savage” superstar Megan Thee Stallion.

They join previously announced guest stars Jon Hamm, Marisa Tomei and Fred Armisen.

Other cast members include Danielle Brooks of Orange Is the New Black fame, Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, Connie Chung and Winona Rider.

Cooper went viral this spring with her popular parody videos impersonating President Donald Trump and other political figures.

Natasha Lyonne directs the special and also co-produces it with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine premieres on Netflix October 27.

By Cillea Houghton

