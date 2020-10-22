Matthew McConaughey shares that he was sexually abused in his youth


Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY(LOS ANGELES) — Matthew McConaughey is opening about his past experiences of sexual abuse. 

The Academy Award-winning actor shares in his new memoir Greenlights that he was sexually abused multiple times as a teenager. 

“I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15. I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case,” McConaughey details in the book, according to Variety

He explains another incident that occurred when he was 18 and was molested by a man as he was “knocked unconscious in the back of a van.” 

In spite of the traumatic experiences, the actor focuses on the positive in life and does not let it hinder on his happiness. 

“I’ve never felt like a victim. I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy,” he says. 

Greenlights is available now.

By Cillea Houghton
