Matthew McConaughey shares that he was sexually abused in his youth

Matthew McConaughey is opening about his past experiences of sexual abuse.

The Academy Award-winning actor shares in his new memoir Greenlights that he was sexually abused multiple times as a teenager.

“I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15. I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case,” McConaughey details in the book, according to Variety.

He explains another incident that occurred when he was 18 and was molested by a man as he was “knocked unconscious in the back of a van.”

In spite of the traumatic experiences, the actor focuses on the positive in life and does not let it hinder on his happiness.

“I’ve never felt like a victim. I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy,” he says.

Greenlights is available now.

