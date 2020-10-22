Weekly unemployment filings dip to 787,000

courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Weekly unemployment filings dipped below the 800,000 mark for the first time in months, falling to 787,000 last week, the Department of Labor said Thursday.

While the drop is a welcome sign for an economy still entrenched in a pandemic-induced financial crisis, the figure still remains well above pre-pandemic levels.

