Final Trump-Biden presidential debate draws 63M viewers


Posted on: October 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden drew much less viewers than their first meeting



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Final Trump-Biden presidential debate draws 63M viewers


Posted on: October 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden drew much less viewers than their first meeting



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.