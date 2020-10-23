‘Friendsgiving’: Chaos is on the menu in new holiday comedy

iStock/filadendron (LOS ANGELES) — Available for streaming rental Friday is Friendsgiving, a movie about a chaotic Thanksgiving celebration where almost nothing goes right.

The film features an all-star cast, including Kat Dennings, Aisha Tyler, Chelsea Peretti, Jane Seymour, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho and Billions actress Malin Akerman, who feels like chaos is something she missed out on at her family holidays.

“I love good chaos, good crazy, good chaos. I love a lot of people. I didn’t grow up in much chaos, she tells ABC Audio. “I came from sort of a split up family, so smaller little gatherings. And so I really enjoy, especially with an abundance of friends.

Friendsgiving writer Nicol Paone agrees, explaining, “That getting together around a table with people that you love is one of the best experiences in life. And I think, well, we’ve all maybe taking it for granted due to COVID[-19]. And I hope that we get back there.”

For co-star Aisha Tyler, that means chowing down on her mother’s home cooking.

“My mom makes candied yams, which I think is the black version of sweet potato casserole. That’s my favorite thing. It has like two pounds of butter in it and the edges are all crispy and caramelized. So that is my favorite thing,” she says.