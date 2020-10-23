In Brazil’s richest city, works to clean a filthy river

The Pinheiros River that runs through the heart of Sao Paulo makes its pollution known with a miasma that wafts across city streets, choking rich and poor alike. It’s an unwelcome feature of the city that is also Brazil’s wealthiest and the financial heart of Latin America.

Efforts to clean up the river have gathered momentum, with the state government working to make good on a pledge that past administrations have been unable to deliver on, at least as far as three decades back.

While the Pinheiros River is bordered by symbols of Brazil’s haves — gleaming glass office towers, multi-story apartments in the sky and a private school that charges the nation’s highest tuition — it is also home to many of its have-nots. Some 3.3 million people live in the 16-mile river’s basin, some in slums and homeless tent cities from which sewage flows into the waterway.

“We have no money to live elsewhere,” said Adriana Maria, a 40-year-old maid who lives in the Americanopolis slum. “Politicians…

