NIPSCO Warns Customers To Be Aware Of Scams Merrillville

NIPSCO says it has seen a recent uptick in customer reports of scammers calling homes and businesses posing as NIPSCO employees. As the holiday season approaches, NIPSCO expects scam attempts to continue to rise—an issue impacting many energy companies around the U.S. Recent and common reports from NIPSCO residential and business customers state that they have received calls and texts from people claiming to be NIPSCO employees and demanding payment to avoid their service being disconnected. However, the company wants to emphasize that NIPSCO does not call and demand immediate payment via a prepaid card. If customers are unsure of their account status, they may log into their account at NIPSCO.com or contact NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-464-7726. Additionally, customers should not call any number they are given. Additional tips for customers to avoid potential scams NIPSCO says to call them if you are unsure about a phone call, email, program, offer or person claiming to be affiliated with NIPSCO, call the 24-hour Customer Care Center at 1-800-464-7726. To more easily spot a potential scam, learn more about their payment options at NIPSCO.com/bill-and-payments/payment-options. For more information on authorized, secure payment methods and locations, as well as flexible payment plan options for those experiencing a hardship, visit: NIPSCO.com/bills-andpayments/payment-options. See the full press release with tips on the WIMS Facebook page.

Scam Alert written on multiple road sign