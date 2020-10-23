Over 1 million Hoosier voters have requested an absentee ballot for the 2020 General Election

More than 1 million Hoosiers have requested an absentee ballot or voted early in the 2020 General Election, according to Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson.

As of Thursday, 553,270 absentee by-mail ballots have been requested across the state, and 477,217 voters have voted at an early voting location, with a total of 1,042,319 ballots requested or submitted. In the 2020 Primary Election, a total of 640,225 Hoosiers voted absentee in-person or by-mail. In 2016, during the entire period of absentee voting for both in-person and by-mail, 977,239 ballots were submitted.

The increased volume of absentee ballots means that final election results may not be immediately available on Election Night. Voters wishing to work in their county as absentee ballot counters are encouraged to contact their county clerk’s office as soon as possible.

Hoosier voters can track their absentee ballot, look up early voting sites, and contact their county clerk using www.IndianaVoters.com.