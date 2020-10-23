Sudanese officials: Diplomatic deal with Israel is near

Sudanese officials have confirmed that a senior U.S.-Israeli delegation flew to Sudan on a private jet this week to wrap up a deal that would make Sudan the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel this year

