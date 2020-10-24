2 staff members to Sen. Loeffler test positive for COVID


Posted on: October 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The office of U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler says two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, but a subsequent test of the Georgia Republican came back negative



