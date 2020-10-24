Attorneys for Black woman shot by cop: Firing `a first step’

Attorneys representing a Black woman who was shot and wounded inside a vehicle by a suburban Chicago police officer who also fatally shot her 19-year-old boyfriend say the officer’s firing “is a first step in police accountability."

