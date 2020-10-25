Coal magnate Robert Murray dead at 80, days after retiring

Coal magnate Robert Murray has died at his home in Ohio less than a week after announcing his retirement as board chairman of a major U.S. coal operator

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Coal magnate Robert Murray dead at 80, days after retiring

Coal magnate Robert Murray has died at his home in Ohio less than a week after announcing his retirement as board chairman of a major U.S. coal operator