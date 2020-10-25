Forecasters say Tropical Storm Zeta has formed near Cuba, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Zeta has formed near Cuba, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Zeta has formed near Cuba, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Zeta has formed near Cuba, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded