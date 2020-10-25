Power cut to 117,000 customers as California faces fire risk

Pacific Gas & Electric cut power Sunday to more than 100,000 California customers and planned outages for many more to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires because of extreme fire weather

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Power cut to 117,000 customers as California faces fire risk

Pacific Gas & Electric cut power Sunday to more than 100,000 California customers and planned outages for many more to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires because of extreme fire weather