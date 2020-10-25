Today in History

Today in History

Today is Monday, Oct. 26, the 300th day of 2020. There are 66 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On October 26th, 1774, the First Continental Congress adjourned in Philadelphia.

On this date:

In 1825, the Erie Canal opened in upstate New York, connecting Lake Erie and the Hudson River.

In 1861, the legendary Pony Express officially ceased operations, giving way to the transcontinental telegraph. (The last run of the Pony Express was completed the following month.)

In 1881, the “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” took place in Tombstone, Arizona, as Wyatt Earp, his two brothers and “Doc” Holliday confronted Ike Clanton’s gang. Three members of Clanton’s gang were killed; Earp’s brothers and Holliday were wounded.

In 1902, women’s rights pioneer Elizabeth Cady Stanton died in New York at age 86.

In 1944, the World War II Battle of Leyte (LAY’-tay) Gulf ended in a major Allied victory over Japanese forces, whose naval capabilities were badly…

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Today in History

Today in History

Today is Monday, Oct. 26, the 300th day of 2020. There are 66 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On October 26th, 1774, the First Continental Congress adjourned in Philadelphia.

On this date:

In 1825, the Erie Canal opened in upstate New York, connecting Lake Erie and the Hudson River.

In 1861, the legendary Pony Express officially ceased operations, giving way to the transcontinental telegraph. (The last run of the Pony Express was completed the following month.)

In 1881, the “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” took place in Tombstone, Arizona, as Wyatt Earp, his two brothers and “Doc” Holliday confronted Ike Clanton’s gang. Three members of Clanton’s gang were killed; Earp’s brothers and Holliday were wounded.

In 1902, women’s rights pioneer Elizabeth Cady Stanton died in New York at age 86.

In 1944, the World War II Battle of Leyte (LAY’-tay) Gulf ended in a major Allied victory over Japanese forces, whose naval capabilities were badly…