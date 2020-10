200-pound tortoise is back home after escaping Alabama pen

A 200-pound tortoise named Sparkplug that escaped from a pen in Alabama is back home after a few days on the lam

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

200-pound tortoise is back home after escaping Alabama pen

A 200-pound tortoise named Sparkplug that escaped from a pen in Alabama is back home after a few days on the lam