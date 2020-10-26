‘Concrete Cowboy,’ starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughin, lands at Netflix

Emma McIntyre/Getty ImagesNetflix has picked up the rights to the Idris Elba-led film, Concrete Cowboy, which is set to be released in 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the father-son drama, which also stars Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, generated a lot of buzz after debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Adapted from the novel Ghetto Cowboy by G. Neri and directed by Ricky Straub, Concrete Cowboycenters on McLaughlin’s character: a troubled teen who spends the summer in North Philadelphia learning about the urban cowboy subculture from his estranged father, played by Elba.

THR described the film as a “moving, well-acted drama about a fractured family coming together in unexpected ways.”

Concrete Cowboy’s production team includes Elba, Philly native Lee Daniels, the film’s writer Dan Walser, Den of Thieves producer Tucker Tooley, and John Wick 3 producers Jeff G Waxman andJennifer Madeloff.

Idris Elba is also set to star another Netflix cowboy film, The Harder They Fall, alongside Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo and Lovecraft Country‘s Jonathan Majors.

By Rachel George

