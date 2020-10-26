Coronavirus live updates: Blatant disrespect’ for scientists led to deaths: WHO

Myriam Borzee/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 1.1 million people worldwide.

Over 43 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The criteria for diagnosis — through clinical means or a lab test — has varied from country to country. Still, the actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the virus has rapidly spread to every continent except Antarctica.

The United States is the worst-affected country, with more than 8.6 million diagnosed cases and at least 225,230 deaths.

California has the most cases of any U.S. state, with more than 906,000 people diagnosed, according to Johns Hopkins data. California is followed by Texas and Florida, with over 892,000 cases and over 778,000 cases, respectively.

Nearly 200 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are being tracked by the World Health Organization, at least 10 of which are in crucial phase three studies. Of those 10 potential vaccines in late-stage trials, there are currently five that will be available in the United States if approved.

Here’s how the news is developing Monday. All times Eastern:

Oct 26, 2:00 pm

‘Blatant disrespect’ for scientists led to COVID-19 confusion, deaths: WHO

Countries in the northern hemisphere, particularly in Europe and North America, are seeing a concerning rise in infections and hospitalizations, as well as dwindling ICU beds, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said during a news conference in Geneva.

“Last week saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported so far,” Tedros said.

When leaders act quickly, the virus can be suppressed, he noted. On the other hand, Tedros added, “Where there has been political division at the national level, where there has been blatant disrespect for science and health professionals, confusion has spread and cases and deaths have mounted.”

ABC News’ Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.

Oct 26, 1:14 pm

Dow down 720 points as COVID cases rise and stimulus hopes evaporate

The Dow was down 720 points today, or 2.5%, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rose nationwide. At the same time, Americans’ hope for a second round of stimulus checks evaporated.

“It looks like the clock’s run out” on a stimulus deal before the election, according to market research firm Fundstrat, and investors have turned pessimistic again.

Among the only stock market winners today is Zoom, up 2.5%, as the company continues to benefits from Americans working from home, while most other industries, including airlines and restaurant chains, struggle. Even tech giants Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet (Google), which have been relatively insulated from the pandemic, are slightly down today.

ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis contributed to this report.

Oct 26, 12:37 pm

New York’s micro-cluster strategy is working: Cuomo

COVID-19 testing positivity has fallen to 3.25% in New York’s red zones, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a Monday news conference. The state’s overall testing positivity rate is 1.18%, among the lowest in the nation during a time when daily cases, hospitalizations and testing positivity rates are rising around the country.

“The easiest way to control with the maximum benefit is to wear the mask,” Cuomo said. Despite the fact that New York’s micro-cluster approach to stemming the virus’ spread appears to be working, the governor said he’s concerned about the upcoming holiday season.

“We have one of the lowest rates in the country,” Cuomo said. “I’m concerned about everybody else.”

Oct 26, 10:08 am

Pence tests negative, after close aides infected



U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife both tested negative for COVID-19 again Monday morning, according to a spokesperson.

The negative results come after at least five people within Pence’s orbit were found to be infected as of Saturday night.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that four of Pence’s staff members tested positive for COVID-19, including his chief of staff Marc Short as well as the vice president’s “body man,” a position that often represents an individual who is the closest aide to the office holder.

Pence’s “body man” and two additional staffers who tested positive have been quarantining since last week, the sources said.

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and John Santucci contributed to this report.

Oct 26, 9:13 am

Trump’s chief of staff admits US is ‘not going to control the pandemic’

As COVID-19 infections surge across the nation, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows admitted Sunday that the United States is “not going to control the pandemic.”

“We’re not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigations,” Meadows said in an interview on CNN’s State of the Union.

When pressed on why the Trump administration wasn’t going to get control of the pandemic, Meadows said: “Because it is a contagious virus.”

Oct 26, 8:15 am

France may actually have 100,000 new cases per day, government advisor says

France’s public health agency said Sunday that it had confirmed another 52,010 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase the country has seen since the start of the pandemic.

However, Dr. Jean-Francois Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council that advises the French government on the pandemic, told France’s RTL radio on Monday morning that, in reality, the country may have an estimated 100,000 new cases per day due to undiagnosed cases and asymptomatic infections.

Delfraissy said that France is in a “very difficult, even critical, situation.”

As of Sunday afternoon, France’s public health agency had confirmed a total of 1,138,507 cases with 34,761 deaths. More than 12,000 patients remained hospitalized with COVID-19, including at least 1,816 in intensive care.

The European nation has the fifth-highest tally of diagnosed cases, after the United States, India, Brazil and Russia, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Oct 26, 7:45 am

World ‘should learn from Senegal,’ WHO epidemiologist says

As the novel coronavirus spreads rapidly across the United States, a top infectious disease epidemiologist is praising the successful testing and diagnosis strategy of a West African nation.

“We can & should learn from Senegal,” Maria Van Kerkhove said on her official Twitter account Sunday.

And we should learn from 🇹🇭 🇻🇳 🇱🇦 🇰🇭 🇦🇺 🇳🇿 🇩🇪 🇰🇷 🇯🇵 🇷🇼 🇺🇾 🇨🇳 🇸🇬 … … … — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) October 25, 2020

Van Kerkhove’s tweet included a post from the WHO’s Regional Office for Africa about the challenges Senegal faced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and how the country has taken steps to strengthen its testing through digitization, decentralization and fast results.

In another tweet, Van Kerkhove said the world should also learn from Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Rwanda, Uruguay, China and Singapore.

Oct 26, 7:17 am

China testing entire city after a single asymptomatic case

All 4.7 million residents of a city in China’s northwest Xinjiang region are being tested for COVID-19 after a single asymptomatic case was detected there, officials said.

Local authorities launched the mass testing program in Kashgar, after a 17-year-old girl who didn’t have any symptoms tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday during a routine screening at the garment factory where she works.

By Sunday afternoon, another 137 asymptomatic cases were identified in Kashgar — all linked to another factory where the girl’s parents work, according to a statement from Xinjiang’s regional health commission. It’s the highest number of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases reported in a day in China in more than six months.

Testing of the entire city is expected to be completed by Tuesday. At least 2.8 million people have been tested so far, according to Xinjiang’s regional health commission.

Meanwhile, lockdown measures have been imposed and all schools in the region are closed until Friday.

Oct 26, 5:57 am

El Paso County imposes nighttime curfew as hospitals and ICUs fill up

A nightly curfew has been issued for El Paso County in Texas, where COVID-19 infections have exploded in recent weeks.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego ordered all residents to stay home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., starting Sunday night, for the next two weeks to help prevent further spread of infection. The curfew is not applicable for those traveling for work or essential services. Only one person per household is allowed to access essential services at a time.

A fine of $250 will be handed down to those who aren’t wearing a mask and $500 for any other violations of the order, Samaniego said.

El Paso County has seen a 160% increase in COVID-19 positivity rates since Oct. 1, as well as a 300% jump in hospitalizations. As of Saturday night, all hospitals and intensive care units in the area had reached 100% capacity, according to Samaniego.

“The purpose of the curfew is to limit mobility in the community,” Samaniego said during a press conference Sunday night. “Currently, our hospitals are stretched to capacity.”

Oct 26, 5:06 am

Russia’s daily case count hits new record high

Russia confirmed 17,347 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, setting a new national record, according to the country’s coronavirus response headquarters.

The country’s previous record of 17,340 new cases was set on Thursday.

An additional 219 deaths from COVID-19 were also registered in the last 24 hours, down from Wednesday’s peak of 317, according to Russia’s coronavirus response headquarters.

Moscow remains the epicenter of the country’s outbreak and recent surge. More than 30% of the new cases — 5,224 — and over 28% of the new deaths — 62 — were reported in the capital.

The nationwide, cumulative total now stands at 1,531,224 cases with 26,269 deaths, according to Russia’s coronavirus response headquarters.

The Eastern European country of 145 million people has the fourth-highest tally of COVID-19 cases in the world, behind only the United States, India and Brazil, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.



Oct 26, 4:36 am

US reports some 60,000 new cases after record-breaking surge

There were 60,789 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the United States on Sunday, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest daily tally is nearly 23,000 less than the previous day and falls under the national record of 83,757 new cases set on Friday.

An additional 914 fatalities from COVID-19 were also registered nationwide Sunday, down by from a peak of 2,666 new deaths in mid-April.

A total of 8,636,168 people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and at least 225,230 of them have died, according to Johns Hopkins. The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

By May 20, all U.S. states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in the country’s cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up and crossing 80,000 for the first time on Oct. 23.

Over the weekend, the country reported more than 83,000 new cases two days in a row.

