Coronavirus live updates: El Paso County imposes curfew as hospitals and ICUs fill up

Myriam Borzee/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 1.1 million people worldwide.

Over 43 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The criteria for diagnosis — through clinical means or a lab test — has varied from country to country. Still, the actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the virus has rapidly spread to every continent except Antarctica.

The United States is the worst-affected country, with more than 8.6 million diagnosed cases and at least 225,230 deaths.

California has the most cases of any U.S. state, with more than 906,000 people diagnosed, according to Johns Hopkins data. California is followed by Texas and Florida, with over 892,000 cases and over 778,000 cases, respectively.

Nearly 200 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are being tracked by the World Health Organization, at least 10 of which are in crucial phase three studies. Of those 10 potential vaccines in late-stage trials, there are currently five that will be available in the United States if approved.

Here’s how the news is developing Monday. All times Eastern:



Oct 26, 5:57 am

El Paso County imposes nighttime curfew as hospitals and ICUs fill up

A nightly curfew has been issued for El Paso County in Texas, where COVID-19 infections have exploded in recent weeks.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego ordered all residents to stay home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., starting Sunday night, for the next two weeks to help prevent further spread of infection. The curfew is not applicable for those traveling for work or essential services. Only one person per household is allowed to access essential services at a time.

A fine of $250 will be handed down to those who aren’t wearing a mask and $500 for any other violations of the order, Samaniego said.

El Paso County has seen a 160% increase in COVID-19 positivity rates since Oct. 1, as well as a 300% jump in hospitalizations. As of Saturday night, all hospitals and intensive care units in the area had reached 100% capacity, according to Samaniego.

“The purpose of the curfew is to limit mobility in the community,” Samaniego said during a press conference Sunday night. “Currently, our hospitals are stretched to capacity.”

Oct 26, 5:06 am

Russia’s daily case count hits new record high

Russia confirmed 17,347 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, setting a new national record, according to the country’s coronavirus response headquarters.

The country’s previous record of 17,340 new cases was set on Thursday.

An additional 219 deaths from COVID-19 were also registered in the last 24 hours, down from Wednesday’s peak of 317, according to Russia’s coronavirus response headquarters.

Moscow remains the epicenter of the country’s outbreak and recent surge. More than 30% of the new cases — 5,224 — and over 28% of the new deaths — 62 — were reported in the capital.

The nationwide, cumulative total now stands at 1,531,224 cases with 26,269 deaths, according to Russia’s coronavirus response headquarters.

The Eastern European country of 145 million people has the fourth-highest tally of COVID-19 cases in the world, behind only the United States, India and Brazil, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.



Oct 26, 4:36 am

US reports some 60,000 new cases after record-breaking surge

There were 60,789 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the United States on Sunday, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest daily tally is nearly 23,000 less than the previous day and falls under the national record of 83,757 new cases set on Friday.

An additional 914 fatalities from COVID-19 were also registered nationwide Sunday, down by from a peak of 2,666 new deaths in mid-April.

A total of 8,636,168 people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and at least 225,230 of them have died, according to Johns Hopkins. The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

By May 20, all U.S. states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in the country’s cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up and crossing 80,000 for the first time on Oct. 23.

Over the weekend, the country reported more than 83,000 new cases two days in a row.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.