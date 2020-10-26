Crystal Kung Minkoff joins ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Bravo Media(LOS ANGELES) — Crystal Kung Minkoff is joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, marking the first time an Asian-American has starred in the franchise.

Variety confirms Kung Minkoff’s addition to the cast that also features Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley in its upcoming 11th season.

Kung Minkoff is the founder of Real Coco, a brand that specializes in organic coconut products. She’s married to Rob Minkoff, who directed Disney’s The Lion King, The Haunted Mansion, Stuart Little and more.

The entrepreneur’s participation in the show follows in the footsteps of Beauvais, who became the first Black cast member in the Beverly Hills franchise last season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 is expected to premiere on Bravo next year.

By Cillea Houghton

