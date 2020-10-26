Felicity Huffman concludes sentence from college admissions scam

Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Felicity Huffman has cleared the last hurdle of her punishment stemming from being found guilty of cheating the college admissions process last year.

People reports that the Desperate Housewives alum wrapped up her supervised release on Sunday, fulfilling the last stipulation of her sentence after pleading guilty of arranging for her daughter’s SAT score to be manipulated.

Prior to entering the final phase of her punishment, which was a year of supervised release, Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison, was ordered to pay a a $30,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

Huffman fulfilled her two week prison sentence in October 2019.

The Academy Award nominated actress is expected to have her passport returned to her in the coming days after relinquishing it to the probation department at the start of her sentence.

Huffman, 57, and more than 30 other wealthy parents were caught in the largest college cheating scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice, which was dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

Huffman was accused of making payments to William “Rick” Singer, a college-entrance tutor guru whom prosecutors identified as the ringleader of the nationwide scam, to help her daughter Sophia cheat on the SAT.

The 57-year-old actress pleaded guilty and admitted that she paid Singer $15,000 to falsify her daughter’s score by arranging for a college entrance exam proctor to correct the answers. The payment also arranged for Sophia to have more time to take the test.

With Huffman finishing her sentence, another high profile name involved in the scandal is due to report to prison on November 19 — Lori Loughlin. The Full House alum has been sentenced to serve a two month jail sentence, pay a $150,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service.

By Megan Stone

