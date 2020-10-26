Hilary Duff announces she is pregnant with her third child

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Congratulations are in order for Hilary Duff, who is pregnant with her third child. The Younger star, alongside husband Matthew Koma shared the good news on Saturday.

“We are growing!!! Mostly me …,” Duff happily captioned the boomerang video of Koma excitedly rubbing her growing stomach.

Of course, the 32-year-old actress’ friends were quick to shower her with their heartfelt excitement.

Mandy Moore, who recently announced that she, too, is expecting a baby, gushed in the comment section, “Yay!! The best news!!! Love you two and can’t wait to be mamas together!”

Other well wishes came from Amanda Kloots, who called the announcement “amazing news,” while singer Meghan Trainor, who is expecting a baby boy next year, called Duff a “beautiful mama!”

However, the most hilarious reaction came from the soon to be dad of two, with Koma deadpanning, “Wow congrats.”

The couple, who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 21, share two-year-old daughter Banks Violet Blair. Duff is also the mother of eight-year-old Luca Comrie, whom she shares with ex husband Mike Comrie.

The baby news coincided with Bank’s second birthday, with both parents gushing over their soon-to-be middle child.

“My love, my sweet sweet angel girl,” the Disney Channel alum praised on Sunday when posting an emotional slideshow of Banks over the years. “I love you so so so many times and again. Thanks for choosing us!”

As for Koma, he shared a hilarious photo of Banks during potty training and sweetly penned, ” It’s the greatest privilege of my life to be your dad and I’m endlessly proud / in awe of the little human you are, and the big human you’re becoming.”

Neither parent has disclosed Duff’s due date.

By Megan Stone

