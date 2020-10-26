John Mulaney to host ‘SNL’ this weekend

Will Heath/NBC (NEW YORK) — John Mulaney is stepping back into hosting duties on Saturday Night Live.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the former writer on the show will host the upcoming Halloween episode, with rock veterans The Strokes as the musical guest.

This is Mulaney’s fourth time hosting the show and his second time this year — he also hosted February 29, the second-to-last show filmed in-studio before production shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and SNL went remote for the reminder of its 45th season. The iconic show returned to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center with its season 46 premiere on October 3.

Mulaney was a writer on SNL from 2008-2012 and helped create Bill Hader’s fan-favorite Stefon character. He, Seth Meyers and Justin Timberlake won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2011 for Timberlake’s monologue.

By Cillea Houghton

