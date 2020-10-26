La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership to Host Job Hiring Event

The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership in association with The Center for Workforce Innovation and WorkOne will host a Ready2Work Job Hiring Event focused on warehouse and manufacturing positions on November 12. The event will take place at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge Street, from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. and will feature 5 businesses that will be ready to hire that day. Businesses in attendance will be American Licorice Company, American Renolit, Corsicana Mattress Company, E-Pak Machinery, Inc., and Jaeger-Unitek Sealing Solutions.

Workforce Taskforce Committee Chair and LEAP Board Member, Mary Wellnitz, commented on the event, saying, “We want to let the community know there are jobs available and employers are actively recruiting. It is even more important during these tough times, to be able to set up potential applicants with an open position on the spot.”

Community members do not need to register for the event, but WorkOne urges potential applicants to send their resumes to [email protected] before the day of the event so they can try to match up attendees with the best fitting positions. Interviews will be held on the spot so attendees are encouraged to come ready for an appointment.

This event has been facilitated from LEAP’s Workforce Task Force. Committee facilitator from the LEAP staff, Mike Riehle, said,”The goal of this event is to bring available positions in the community to the forefront and to showcase what skills are needed for these positions. It is our hope that in doing so, we can bridge the gap between our schools, community leaders, and businesses to create a better pipeline of qualified talent to our local companies. The ultimate mission of our group is to fill every open position in La Porte County!”

This event is open to the public. Social distancing and masks are required.

