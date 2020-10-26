Minnesota couple avoids prison time in son’s drowning death

A judge says a Minnesota couple accused in the drowning death of their 21-month-old son after leaving three children unsupervised for nearly two hours will not have to serve prison time

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Minnesota couple avoids prison time in son’s drowning death

A judge says a Minnesota couple accused in the drowning death of their 21-month-old son after leaving three children unsupervised for nearly two hours will not have to serve prison time