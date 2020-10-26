Paris train attack hero makes bid for Congress from Oregon

In 2015, Alek Skarlatos and two friends thwarted an attack by a gunman on a Paris-bound train, a dramatic and heroic action that was made into a movie by Clint Eastwood in which the trio starred as themselves

